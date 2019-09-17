Amit Panghal defeated Turkey’s Batuhan Citfci to enter the quarter-finals of the 52kg category on Tuesday in the men’s Boxing World Championships in Yekaterinburg. Panghal won by a unanimous 5:0 verdict in a bout he dominated from start to finish.

Panghal started in belligerent fashion in the first round, landing several clean punches with his roundhouse strategy. It put off Citfici, who looked dazed and despite having a significant height advantage, he could never launch a significant attack of note in all three rounds.

The Asian champion continued to pile the pressure on the Turk, who, for the better part of the last two rounds was backpedaling. Up close, Panghal’s quick feet served him in good stead after launching a flurry of punches and seeing out danger as well with razor-sharp reflexes.

Citfci seldom troubled Panghal and cut a frustrating figure. Three other Indians – Manish Kaushik, Kavinder Singh Bisht and Sanjeet – will vie for a place in the last eight later in the day.

Classy Manish

Manish Kaushik entered the quarter-finals of the 63kg category by defeating Mongolia’s Chinzorig Baatarsukh, also by a unanimous 5:0 verdict. The gulf in class on this occasion, was not as apparent as it was with Panghal’s bout but the Indian’s technique and judgement stood out in this contest.

Baatarsukh also struggled to launch any notable attacks. Kaushik, light on his feet, and playing at a safe distance made life difficult for Baatarsukh in the final two rounds. Kaushik was comfortable by the time the bout entered the final round, as his opponent ran out of steam.

Kaushik, much like the first two, executed quick 1-2 punches and moved out, and there was little doubt of the final outcome.

Sanjeet triumphs

India’s day got even better as Sanjeet defeated Uzbekistan’s Asian Championships silver medallist Sanjar Tursunov in the 91kg category.

The Indian started on a confident note and did not allow the former World Championship bronze medallist to settle down. A few early jabs saw Sanjeet take early advantage in the bout. The second and third rounds witnessed Tursunov go for broke.

That also meant that he left his guard open far too many times during the final rounds. Sanjeet was relentless at close range but the contest looked stretched in the final couple of minutes with the duo running on empty. It was Tursunov who finished well but the damage was done and India had their third quarter-finalist in Yekaterinburg.