Delhi’s India internationals Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Navdeep Saini will be available for the state team’s Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign, which starts against Vidarbha on September 24.

India’s three-match T20 International series against South Africa ends on September 18 in Bengaluru but Delhi’s star players have confirmed their availability for the national one dayers, said Delhi and District Cricket Associations (DDCA) president Rajat Sharma.

However, Pant is part of the Indian Test squad and may not be available after the first few games while Dhawan is expected to play all matches.

“It’s really heartening to see that Rishabh, Shikhar and Navdeep opted to play for Delhi at the first available opportunity,” DDCA president Sharma said.

He is hopeful that Ishant Sharma and Virat Kohli would also take the field whenever they get time from their international commitments.

“Virat and Ishant also want to contribute towards helping Delhi cricket and I am sure they will also take the field whenever possible. It was a promise they made to all Delhi cricket fans at the Annual Awards recently. It shows that DDCA and the players are on the same page to take Delhi cricket to greater heights and win titles,” Sharma added.