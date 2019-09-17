Shri Nivetha of Tamil Nadu won the women’s 10m air pistol shooting with a score of 239.7 at the National Shooting Trials T7 on Tuesday where Rio World Cup gold medallist Yashaswini Deswal finished out of medal bracket.

Maharashtra’s Harshada Nithave, who shot on 237.5 to claim second spot. Anoushka Bharadwaj of Rajasthan came third with 218.4.

Rio 2019 World Cup gold medalist Yashaswini of Haryana returned the best score in the qualification round, shooting 583 to top the field. She however finished fourth in the finals.

Esha Singh of Telengana won the junior final while Haryana’s Shikha Narwal won the Youth category. Yogesh Singh of the Indian Navy won the men’s Centre Fire Pistol.