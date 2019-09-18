Wrestling World C’ships live updates: Vinesh beats Hilderbrandt to seal Tokyo Olympics berth
Here are live updates from day five of the Wrestling World Championship in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.
Vinesh Phogat and Seema Bisla can win a bronze medal but for that they will have to win three bouts on Wednesday.
You can read the report of Tuesday’s bouts here.
Live updates
While Navjot clearly struggled, here is a video of Vinesh’s bout that sealed her Tokyo Olympic berth to cheer you up before Pooja takes the mat for her quarter-final bout.
65kg Round of 16: Navjot Kaur was no match to Monolova as she loses by fall. She will have to wait for a repechage route and hope Monolova reaches the finals.
65kg Round of 16: Navjot Kaur, first Indian women’s wrestler to win a Asian Championships gold is up next against Elis Monolova of Azerbaijan. This category is not an Olympic weight category.
59kg quarterfinals: Pooja will have her task cut out against Yuzuka, who defeated Choi by a fall in first round. The Japanese is the reigning world junior champion in 62 kg and Asian champion in 59 kg category.
59 kg Round of 16: Pooja Dhanda advances to the quarter-finals with a commanding 12-2 win over Katsiaryna Hanchar Yanushkevich. She led 4-0 after first round. She will run into the winner of the Yuzuka Inagaki (JPN) vs. Yeonwoo Choi (KOR) bout next.
53 kg repechage: Vinesh has won India’s Olympic berth in women’s wrestling as she defeated Sarah Ann Hilderbrandt 8-2 in the second repechage round and also book her berth for the bronze medal match against Maria Prevolaraki of Greece. Vinesh was once again clincial with her strategy and dominated the American through out.
50kg repechage: Seema Bisla showed some spunk but her attacking intention in the first round did not bore fruit as Ekaterina Poleshchuk of Russia took a 6-1 lead and then maintained it to reach the bronze medal match. Seema knocked out of competition 11-3.
76kg qualification round: Kiran Bishnoi’s ultra defensive tactics after taking a 4-1 lead cost her dearly as she got pushed out of the mat twice and then Aline Rotter Focken of Germany managed a takedown in the last one minute to win the bout 5-4.
Kiran’s chances of repechage will depend on whether Focken can make it to the final.
57 kg qualification round: Sarita Mor goes down against 2018 world junior champion Anastasia Nichita of Moldova 1-5. The only point the Indian scored was a penalty given to her opponent as she was unable to break down the Moldovian’s defence.
First loss for the Indian contingent on day 5.
50 kg repechage: That was some fightback from Seema. She scored two valuable points after trailing 9-7 till the last minute to beat Nigeria’s Miesinnei Mercy Genesis on countback to reach the second repechage round.
She will now face Ekaterina Poleshchuk of Russia in the second repechage round.
53 kg repechage: Vinesh Phogat took her first step towards a medal and Olympic berth as she defeated Blahinya 5-0 in the first repechage round. The Indian began with three points in the first round, scoring one takedown. She then scored another takedown in the second round and also showed good defensive skills to not concede a single point.
She will now take on USA’s Sarah Ann Hilderbrandt in the second repechage round.
10.30 AM: Vinesh will start the proceeding for Indian grapplers on day 5 as she takes on Yuliia Khavaldzhy Blahinya of Ukraine in the first repechage round of the 53 kg category.
India’s biggest hope in women’s wrestling Vinesh Phogat had a mixed day on Tuesday as she breezed through her opening bout against Sweden’s Sofia Mattsson but then came across a rampaging Mayu Mukaida of Japan.
The Japanese made it to the final and threw Vinesh a lifeline of the repechage round and the 25-year-old will on Wednesday look to put behind yesterday’s disappointment and aim for a medal and an Tokyo Olympic berth in th3 53 kg category.
Indian wrestling fans would expect similar effort from Seema Bisla in the 50 kg category after she also sneaked into the repechage round after her conquerer in the round of 16, three-time Olympic medallist Mariya Stadnik made it to the final.
Four more Indians would be in action on Wednesday with Sarita (57 kg), Pooja Dhanda (59 kg), Navjot Kaur (65 kg), Kiran (76 kg) looking to make a mark.