Star Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal crashed out of the China Open Super 1000 tournament after suffering a first round defeat to Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the women’s singles on Wednesday.

The London Olympic bronze medallist lost 10-21, 17-21 at the hands of the world No 19 Ongbamrungphan in a match that lasted for 45 minutes. It was the former world No 1’s second successive defeat to the Thai player.

PV Sindhu, though, continued her good form and notched up a straight-games win in her round of 32 match against former world No 1 Li Xue Rui. The current badminton world champion won 21-18, 21-12 to book her place in the pre-quarterfinals.

Along with Sindhu, even B Sai Praneeth registered a victory on Wednesday. The 27-year-old defeated Thailand’s Suppanyu Avihingsanon 21-19, 21-23, 21-14.

The 29-year-old Saina has struggled for form following her recovery from injuries.

The Indian started her season with a win at the Indonesia Open but has failed to reach another final on the BWF circuit for the rest of the season.

