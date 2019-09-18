The Indian men’s team on Wednesday blanked Hong Kong 3-0 to secure a fifth place finish at the Asian Table Tennis Championships at Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

Sharath Kamal opened India’s account with a 9-11, 11-6, 7-11, 11-7, 11-7 win over Lam Siu Hang. Later, Anthony Amalraj sealed a 9-11, 11-4, 11-6, 11-7 victory against Ng Pak Ham before Sathiyan Gnanasekaran defeated Kwan Man Ho 11-5, 11-13, 11-7,14-12 to ensure a comfortable victory for the Indians.

Earlier on Tuesday, India had already secured a quarter-final spot in Champions Division as the top-six finishers. They beat Singapore 3-0 to gain direct entry in the next Championships which will be held two years later.

