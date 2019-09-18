India’s Amit Panghal (52kg) became only the fifth Indian man to win a medal in the World Championships after he defeated Philippines’ Carlo Paalam 4:1 by a split-decision verdict in Yekaterinburg on Wednesday.

Panghal, the reigning Asian champion, has been in irresistible form after getting a first round bye. He registered resounding wins in the round of 16 and the quarter-finals. The 23-year-old’s task was cut out against the highly-rated Filipino, with whom he was entangled in an enthralling bout in the Asian Games. On that occasion, Panghal went on to win a tense bout 3:2 and that set the tone for a title win.

No Indian man has gone on to reach the final of the World Championships. Before Panghal, Vijender Singh, Vikas Krishan, Shiva Thapa and Gaurav Bidhuri had bagged bronze medals. Three other Indians – Kavinder Singh Bisht, Manish Kaushik, Sanjeet – will vie for a place in the semi-finals later in the day.