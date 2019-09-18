Bengaluru FC have enlisted Pune’s Balewadi stadium as its home ground for the upcoming season in a bid to adhere the AIFF Club Licensing criteria.

The club though are still working towards an amicable solution to help it host games at the Sree Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru.

With Bengaluru FC involved in the AFC Cup, the club had to register a venue to host its home matches by September 15 to fulfill the club licensing criteria. Only Pune’s Balewadi stadium and Ahmedabad TransStadia arena were the two options for the JSW-owned outfit that fulfilled AFC’s criteria.

Thus, Bengaluru FC have announced Pune’s Balewadi stadium as its home ground for the upcoming season. However, AFC allows clubs to issue a change of venue before January and Bengaluru FC who remain hopeful of extending their stay at the Sree Kanteerava stadium can still switch back to the Kanteerava if things work out in their favour.

Here is the full statement issued by the club on the issue: