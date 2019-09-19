The Committee of Administrators has instructed Mumbai Cricket Association to appoint a new electoral officer in place of DN Chaudhari and conduct the state elections by stipulated deadline of September 28.

The MCA had written to the CoA seeking directives after former state law Commission chairman Chaudhari refused to accept the electoral officer’s post citing that conduct of state unit election would be a “contempt of Supreme Court judgement”.

However on Wednesday, CoA in an 11-point reply, which is in possession of PTI, pointed out that it “respectfully disagrees” with Chaudhari’s observations as it is “incorrectly” based on an earlier Supreme Court directive on July 5, 2018 which stated that elections couldn’t be held.

Since then, the apex court has approved draft constitution on August 9, 2018 and there is no question of not holding the elections.

In fact, CoA has stated that various state associations (Delhi, Vidarbha, Assam) have conducted elections with its approval and there hasn’t been any contempt of court.

It has also reminded that MCA despite its commitment is yet to “submit the draft constitution” as per the changes confirming to Lodha guidelines.

While concluding, CoA has instructed MCA to “consider any other person” for electoral officer’s post and conduct the elections by September 28, in order to participate in the Board of Control for India AGM on October 22.