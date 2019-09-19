Skipper Virat Kohli led India to a resounding seven-wicket win over South Africa in the second T20 International with an unbeaten 72-run knock as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series in Mohali on Wednesday.
Kohli (72 not out off 52 balls), who made a memorable 82 not out in his last T20I on this ground more than three years ago, helped India chase down the modest target with consummate ease, getting the team home in 19 overs.
India were always in control of the chase despite losing Rohit Sharma (12 off 12) early. The only disappointment on the night for India was perhaps the dismissal of Rishabh Pant (4) who threw away his wicket again. India were cruising when he came into the middle and it was an ideal platform for Pant to take the team over the line alongside his captain. It was an innocuous ball from debutant spinner Bjorn Fortuin but Pant hit it straight to the short fine-leg fielder Tabraiz Shamsi.
Earlier, South Africa captain Quinton de Kock (52 off 37) and debutant Temba Bavuma (49 off 43) played impressive knocks but India managed to limit South Africa to a below-par total. South Africa did not get the final flourish they were looking for.
During the course of his match-winning innings Kohli crossed a few milestones, as you expect him to these days.
Here are the statistical highlights of the match:
- Kohli became the highest run-getter in T20 internationals with 2,441 runs. He is locked in a battle with teammate Rohit Sharma, who was out for 12 and has 2,434 runs from 97 matches.
Leading run-getters in T20Is
|Player
|Matches (inns)
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|100s/ 50s
|V Kohli
|71 (66)
|2441
|90*
|50.85
|135.91
|0/22
|RG Sharma
|97 (89)
|2434
|118
|32.45
|136.66
|4/17
|MJ Guptill
|78 (75)
|2283
|105
|33.57
|132.42
|2/14
|Shoaib Malik
|111 (104)
|2263
|75
|30.58
|124.06
|0/7
|BB McCullum
|71 (70)
|2140
|123
|35.66
|136.21
|2/13
- Kohli also took his T20I average above 50. He now has a 50-plus average in all three formats.
