Skipper Virat Kohli led India to a resounding seven-wicket win over South Africa in the second T20 International with an unbeaten 72-run knock as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series in Mohali on Wednesday.

Kohli (72 not out off 52 balls), who made a memorable 82 not out in his last T20I on this ground more than three years ago, helped India chase down the modest target with consummate ease, getting the team home in 19 overs.

India were always in control of the chase despite losing Rohit Sharma (12 off 12) early. The only disappointment on the night for India was perhaps the dismissal of Rishabh Pant (4) who threw away his wicket again. India were cruising when he came into the middle and it was an ideal platform for Pant to take the team over the line alongside his captain. It was an innocuous ball from debutant spinner Bjorn Fortuin but Pant hit it straight to the short fine-leg fielder Tabraiz Shamsi.

Earlier, South Africa captain Quinton de Kock (52 off 37) and debutant Temba Bavuma (49 off 43) played impressive knocks but India managed to limit South Africa to a below-par total. South Africa did not get the final flourish they were looking for.

During the course of his match-winning innings Kohli crossed a few milestones, as you expect him to these days.

Here are the statistical highlights of the match:

Kohli became the highest run-getter in T20 internationals with 2,441 runs. He is locked in a battle with teammate Rohit Sharma, who was out for 12 and has 2,434 runs from 97 matches.

Leading run-getters in T20Is Player Matches (inns) Runs HS Ave SR 100s/ 50s V Kohli 71 (66) 2441 90* 50.85 135.91 0/22 RG Sharma 97 (89) 2434 118 32.45 136.66 4/17 MJ Guptill 78 (75) 2283 105 33.57 132.42 2/14 Shoaib Malik 111 (104) 2263 75 30.58 124.06 0/7 BB McCullum 71 (70) 2140 123 35.66 136.21 2/13 Courtesy: ESPNCricinfo Statsguru

Kohli also took his T20I average above 50. He now has a 50-plus average in all three formats.

Virat Kohli's batting averages

in Tests: 53.14

in ODIs: 60.31

in T20Is: 50.85

Now the only batsman in international cricket history to have 50+ average in all the three formats!#IndvSA — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 18, 2019

Virat Kohli has now



- Most runs in T20Is

- Most 50+ scores in T20Is

- Joint Second most MoM awards in T20Is#IndvsSA — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) September 18, 2019

Virat Kohli's averages while chasing:

ODIs - 68.50

T20Is - 81.23



Successful chases:

ODIs - 96.55

T20Is - 111.50#IndvSA — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 18, 2019

Virat Kohli in T20I cricket:



While Chasing - 30 innings, 15 fifties, Only three scores < 20

Successful chases - 23 innings, 12 fifties, Only one score < 20#INDvSA — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) September 18, 2019

Most 50s in T20Is without a 100+ score

22 - Virat Kohli

13 - David Warner

12 - Paul Stirling

11 - JP Duminy

10 - AB de Villers/Mohd Hafeez/H Masakadza/E Morgan/K Perera/Babar Azam/M Samuels#IndvSA — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 18, 2019

#KingKohli scores a 50 in a T20I chase



Should we be surprised? 🤔



In terms of proportion of 50+ scores in T20I chases (min. 10 inns), Virat Kohli is FIRST.



Every SECOND innings in T20I chases has been 50+!!



Sample size: 195 players!#MakeStatsGreatAgain #INDvSA #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/A5SLUK1nfR — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) September 18, 2019

Most Man of the Match awards in T20Is:



12 - Mohammad Nabi

11 - VIRAT KOHLI*

11 - Shahid Afridi #IndvsSA — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) September 18, 2019

