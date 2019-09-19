Wrestling World C’ships, Live Updates: Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik aim to seal Tokyo Olympic berths
Here are live updates from day six of the Wrestling World Championship in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.
Day 6 of World Wrestling Championship will see the start of men’s freestyle competition with India’s best medal hope Bajrang Punia in action.
Live updates
Women’s 68kg, Round of 16: Divya Kakran had a difficult opening bout against Olympic champion Sara Dosho of Japan. The Indian had lost rather easily last time, she stood strong on her defence on Thursday but faced the shot clock twice due to passivity and lost the bout 2-0.
Divya would be hoping that Dosho reaches the final and she can make it to the repechage round.
10.50 am: While we wait for the likes of Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik to take the mat, here is Vinay Siwach on how Vinesh Phogat worked on her mind to clinch her first world championship medal.
https://scroll.in/field/937784/wrestling-in-mind-and-body-vinesh-phogat-sings-a-different-tune-on-her-way-to-world-c-ships-medal
59kg women update: Pooja Dhanda will take on China’s Xingru Pei in the bronze medal bout after she defeated Uzbekistan’s Gulnora Toshpulatova 13-0 by technical superiority.
Indians in Action today
Women
62kg, Round of 16: Sakshi Malik vs Aminat Adeniyi (NGR)
68kg, Round of 16: Divya Kakran vs Sara Dosho (JPN)
59kg, bronze medal match: Pooja Dhanda vs TBD
Men
57kg freestyle, Round of 16: Ravi Kumar vs Sunggwon Kim (KOR)
65kg freestyle, Round of 16: Bajrang Punia vs Krzysztof Bienkowski (POL)
With Vinesh Phogat securing India’s first Tokyo Olympic quota and also bagging a bronze medal, there were will be four more spots up for grabs on Day 6 of competition in NurSultan – two each in men and women.
India’s best medal hope in men’s freestyle wrestling, Bajrang Punia, will be in action in the 65 kg category and has been handed a decent draw.
Also, looking to seal her berth to Tokyo would be Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik. She will be competiting in the 62kg weight category and will look to make it to the semi-finals on Thursday to assure herself an Olympic berth.
Also in action would be Divya Kakran (68kg women) and Ravi Kumar (57kg men).
Later in the day, Pooja Dhanda would grapple for India’s second medal in the compeition when she participates in the bronze medal bout in the 59kg category.