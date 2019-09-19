Rookie teenager Shafali Verma, who has been picked in India’s T20 International squad, will be in the spotlight when the Board President’s XI takes on South Africa in a warm-up match in Surat on Friday.

The 15-year-old Shafali was named in the Indian team for the T20I series against South Africa following her good performance in the Women’s T20 challenge earlier and at the age-group level this year.

The youngster from Haryana would like to make optimum use of the warm-up game and get runs under her belt if she is given an opportunity in the playing XI.

The first warm-up game will be held on Friday at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat followed by the second match on Sunday.

Apart from Shefali, pacers Mansi Joshi and Pooja Vastrakar have also been named in the T20I squad and a good outing on Friday would also boost their morale before the main tournament begins on Tuesday.

On the other hand, South Africa will also be aiming to start their Indian tour on a winning note. They would be keen to use these games to assess the conditions and get acclimatized to the humid weather.

All the T20Is will be played in Surat while the ODIs will be played in Vadodara.

Squads

India Board President’s XI: Sushma Verma (captain and wicketkeeper), Devika Vaidya (vice-captain), Vanitha VR, Shafali Verma, Priya Punia, Jasia Aktar, MD Thirushkamini, Madhuri Mehta, Tarannum Pathan, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Tanuja Kanwar, Bharti Fulmali, Mansi Joshi, Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar.

South Africa: Sune Luus (captain), Anneke Bosch, Tasmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Lara Goodall, Lizelle Lee, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Mignon du Preez and Lara Wolvaardt.