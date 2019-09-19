NorthEast United have signed Ghanian striker Asamoah Gyan ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League campaign, the club announced on Thursday.

Gyan who has played 107 appearances for Ghana, was part of the 2010 World Cup team that reached the quarter-final in South Africa. The 33-year-old played for several European clubs including Udinese, Rennes and Sunderland.

Gyan has had a taste of Asian football before having spent six years in the continent playing for clubs like Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG and Al Ahli Dubai. He then moved back to Europe for a stint with Turkish club Kayserispor.

The Ghanian had announced his international retirement in May earlier this year ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations but reversed his decision after a discussion with the president of Ghana.

Gyan was the BCC African player of the year in 2010 and was part of the CAF team of the year in 2010, 2013 and 2014.

In Asia, the Ghanian was the top scorer in the AFC Champions League in 2014 when he also won the AFC Foreign player of the year award.

He is NorthEast United’s eighth foreign recruit this season he will hope to make an impression on the ISL, just how he has done in almost every league that he has played in.

NorthEast United begin their ISL campaign away to defending champions Bengaluru FC on October 21.