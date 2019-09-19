Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin has filed his nomination for the president’s post in the Hyderabad Cricket Association, which will hold its elections on September 27.

Azharuddin, whose nomination was unceremoniously rejected two years ago, submitted his papers to former Chief Election Commissioner VS Sampath on Wednesday.

“I want to take inputs from everybody and work for promoting cricket. I want to do something for districts also (towards growth of cricket),” Azharuddin told PTI.

Vikram Man Singh, son of former cricket administrator PR Man Singh, has submitted his nomination for the vice-president’s post.

Those who filed nominations, include Ajmal Asad (secretary), P Srinivas (joint secretary), G Srinivas (treasurer) and P Anuradha (councillor).

The panel for the election will be announced after the withdrawal of nominations on September 23, sources said.

It is understood that the election bid of Azharuddin, Vikram and others has the backing of former cricketers and administrators Arshad Ayub and Shivlal Yadav.

Azharuddin’s nomination paper for HCA president’s post was rejected in 2017 by the returning officer on the grounds that he failed to produce proof of BCCI lifting the ban imposed on him for his alleged involvement in match-fixing.

Election officials had also said then that there was no clarity on whether Azharuddin was an eligible voter from the club he currently represents.