Multiple-time world billiards and snooker champion Pankaj Advani scored a comfortable 5-2 win over Pakistan’s Zulfiqar Qadir to enter the quarter-finals of the IBSF World 6-Red Snooker Championship in Mandalay, Myanmar on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Pankaj accounted for another Pakistani cueist Muhammad Ahsan Javaid with a 5-1 victory in the last-32 stage.

Laxman Rawat, who beat Gao Yang of China, and Pushpender Singh, who defeated Thailand’s Kritsanut Lertsattayathorn 5-4 in a thriller, also joined Advani in the quarterfinals.

In the quarters, Pankaj will take on Thanawat Tirapongpaiboon from Thailand, while Laxman faces Hong Kong’s Cheung Ka Wai and Pushpender will be up against Thet Min Lin of Myanmar.

Earlier, the star cueist won his 22nd world title by clinching a fourth straight final in the 150-up format at the IBSF World Billiards Championship.

In the women’s championship, Amee Kamani is the sole Indian left and she is slated to play against Ng On Yee of Hong Kong in the semi-finals.