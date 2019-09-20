Wrestling World C’ships, live updates: Sushil Kumar looking to book a Tokyo Olympics berth
Updates from day seven of the Wrestling World Championship in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.
London Olympics silver medallist Sushil Kumar will be competing in the 74kg category for the first time in the World Championship.
Live updates
70kg, qualification round: There was hardly any action in the first 2 and half minutes of the bout with Karan penalised for passivity. Navruzov managed a take down in the last few seconds to take a 3-0 lead at the break.
70kg, qualification round: Karan Mor will kick off India’sc campaign on the seventh day of competition against Ikhtiyor Navruzov of Uzbekistan on Mat B in the next 10 minutes
Here is a glimpse of what Sushil Kumar’s opponents and their coaches think about the Indian wrestler.
“Everyone remembers him” a Russian team coach told Scroll.in. “He may be old but he is a beast. Amazing style and character. Nobody knows if you say Sushil but everyone knows Kumar. There is only one Kumar.”
Indian wrestling contingent had one of the most fruitful day in office at the World Championship in Nursultan on Thursday when Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57kg) and Bajrang Punia (65kg) bagged two Tokyo Olympic quotas.
The duo lost their respective semi-finals but would be fighting for a bronze medal later in the day today.
But all eyes will be on India’s only two-time individual Olympics medallist Sushil Kumar, who would be contesting his first World Championship in the 74kg weight category.
The 2010 world champion in 66 kg weight category, Sushil is attempting to qualify for the Olympics eight years after the London Games. However, his form hasn’t been something to talk about as he lost in the first round in the 2018 Asian Games and haven’t been on fire in any of the preparatory tournaments he participated in.
Here is the schedule of all the wrestlers who would be taking the mat on Friday.
Indians in action on Friday
Men’s Freestyle
70kg, qualification round: Karan vs Ikhtiyor Navruzov (UZB)
74kg, qualification round: Sushil Kumar vs Khadzhimurad Gadzhiyev (AZE)
92kg, qualification round: Praveen vs Changjae Sue (KOR)
125kg, qualification round: Sumit Malik vs Daniel Ligeti (HUN)
57 kg, bronze medal match: Ravi Kumar vs TBD
65kg, bronze medal match: Bajrang Punia vs TBD