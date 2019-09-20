With all the four Grand Slams of the year done and dusted, the action switches to the Laver Cup as Team World take on Team Europe on Friday.

The third edition of the competition will take place in Geneva as Team Europe look to maintain their unbeaten 2-0 streak. Team Europe has six of the top eleven players in the ATP Rankings including the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic while Team World will be led by world No 20 John Isner.

Play

Despite Team Europe’s unbeaten record, Federer was wary of the threat Team World possess in the short format.

“The problem is we are indoors, best of three (sets), super-tiebreaker in the third, and we are playing against big servers who like the indoors and all have a big forehand,” said Federer.

“So as much as we are the favourites, I do think it’s going to be extremely tight. They are really good at doubles. Obviously Jack I think is one of the world’s best doubles players if not the absolute best right now. We know how hard it’s going to be,” he added.

John McEnroe, who will be captaining Team World for the third year in a row, was confident that his side is capable of causing an upset.

“I’m on the hot seat, I would think. So definitely feel some pressure, but it’s good pressure.

“I think the format suits our guys. We are obviously big underdogs but we have been close, very close. So we feel confident that we can pull off an upset,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll get off to a little bit better start than we did the first couple of years and the first few days we will be in a better position,” the former world No 1 said.

Three singles and one doubles match will be played on each of the three days. One point will be awarded for each match won on day one, two points for each match won on day two and three each on Sunday. The first team to reach 13 points will be declared winner.

Team Europe: Rafael Nadal (world No.2), Roger Federer (3), Dominic Thiem (5), Alexander Zverev (6), Stefanos Tsitsipas (7), Fabio Fognini (11). Alternate: Roberto Autista-Agut (10).

Team World: John Isner (20), Milos Raonic (24), Nick Kyrgios (27), Taylor Fritz (30), Denis Shapovalov (33), Jack Sock (210). Alternate: Jordan Thompson (53).