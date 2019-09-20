The Board of Control for Cricket in India is set to honour the players with cash awards for their title triumph in the inaugural T20 Physical Disability World Cricket Series, Committee of Administrator member Diana Edujli said in Mumbai on Friday.

Title favourites India lifted the inaugural tournament after beating hosts England by 36 runs at New Road Stadium in Worcester in August this year.

Edulji, though, did not reveal the exact amount approved by the CoA in its last meeting in New Delhi to honour the disabled cricketers.

“As member of the CoA appointed by the Supreme Court, Mr (Vinod) Rai is the chairman and now we have (retired left) General (Ravi) Thodge, the three of us are looking more at the angle of players benefit,” Edulji said.

“The players have to only concentrate on performing on the ground and everything else is being looked after and we are seeing to it that these policy matters are framed in our Constitution so that they cannot be changed after we hand over the reigns on October 22 if the elections happens (on time),” she said.

“We have got the disabled cricketers into our Constitution, so you will be part of BCCI now. We are honouring all the players. Not only the players, in our last meeting in Delhi two days back I requested that the support staff and the association has to get something (some monetary benefit),” Edulji said.

“This is (just) the beginning, play well, play hard and play to win,” added the former India women’s team captain.