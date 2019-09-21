Wresling World C’ships, live updates: Can Deepak Punia, Mausam Khatri seal Tokyo Olympics spots?
Updates from day eight of the Wrestling World Championship in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.
India already have bagged three Tokyo Olympic quota places and two more will be on offer on Saturday in Nursultan.
Live updates
10.45 am: Meanwhile, Bajrang Punia is still unhappy about missing out on a gold or silver. He had won the silver in the last edition and looked good for gold before he suffered a reversal in the semi-finals which he lost on criteria after being tied 9-9.
10.40 am: Ravi Kumar Dahiya, along with Deepak Punia, have been touted as the future stars of Indian wrestling.
Dahiya proved his prowess on Friday by winning the bronze medal in his first senior world championship. Here is Vinay Siwach’s analysis on what to expect from the young wrestlers
10.30 am: While the wrestlers are getting ready for the penultimate day of competition, you can also warm up watching how Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya clinched their bronze medals on Friday.
Indians in action on Saturday
61kg, round of 16: Rahul Aware vs TBD
79kg, qualification: Jitender vs Gheorghi Pascalov (MDA)
86kg, round of 32: Deepak Punia vs Adilet Davlumbayev (KAZ)
97kg, round of 16: Mausam Khatri vs Kyle Snyder (USA)
India has had one of the most successful campaigns in the world wrestling championship since 2003 by winning three medals in the same edition. All three have been bronze medals with Vinesh Phogat opening the tally and Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya adding to the list on Friday.
With the last group of four weight categories set to kick off on the penultimate day of competition at Nur Sultan on Saturday, all eyes will be on Deepak Punia (86 kg) and Mausam Khatri (97kg) and Indian wrestlers will look to seal two more Tokyo Olympic berths.
Punia has already been touted as a medal hopeful in Nur Sultan and our wrestling expert Vinay Siwach believes that he should achieve that goal if he wins the opening bout against local favourite Adilet Davlumbayev.
Among the other two wrestlers in fray, Rahul Aware (61 kg) will start his campaign in the Round of 16 while Jitender will take on Gheorghi Pascalov in the qualification round.