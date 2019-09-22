A disappointing two-over 74 saw India’s Anirban Lahiri slip to tied 55th after the third round of the Sandersan Farms Championship in Jackson, USA.

Lahiri, who was well placed through the second round before finishing it with a 70, dropped a pair of double bogeys and two more bogeys and picked up four birdies, to lie three-under after three rounds.

Meanwhile, Colombian Sebastin Muoz made a 15-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole to take the lead and saved par with a 7-foot putt at the end of his third round for a nine-under 63, giving him a one-shot lead.

Muoz was at 16-under 200. His college teammate from North Texas, Carlos Ortiz (65) was one shot behind.

Joaquin Niemann last week at the Greenbrier became the first player from Chile to win on the PGA Tour. Muoz will try to become the first Colombian to win on the Tour since Camilo Villegas.

The top four players are going for their first PGA Tour victory. That includes Byeong Hun An, the former US Amateur champion who had a two-shot lead to start the third round and shot 70.

Cameron Percy of Australia, who had to play 25 holes Saturday because of weather delays in the opening round, had a 68 and was three shots back.

Nine players were separated by four shots, a group that includes Wyndham Championship winner JT Poston and Sungjae Im, the South Korean voted PGA Tour rookie of the year and still looking for his first PGA Tour victory.

Madappa 12th, Gangjee 18th in Korea

Viraj Madappa and Rahil Gangjee produced an improved performance in the final round to finish T-12th and T-18th respectively at the 35th Shinhan Donghae Open in Incheon on Sunday.

Madappa carded 70 for a total of five-under, while Gangjee finished with 69 for a total of four-under. They were the only two Indians to make the cut.

South Africa’s Jbe Kruger ended his seven-year title drought on the Asian Tour by signing off with a six-under-par 65 to win the Shinhan Donghae Open by two shots.

Kruger has not won another Asian Tour title since his lone win in India in 2012. However, he showed he was ready to make his comeback to the winner’s circle with a commanding performance where he did not drop a single shot in his last 37 holes at the Bear’s Best Cheongna Golf Club.

Trailing overnight leader Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe by two shots, the South African made his move quickly with a birdie on the second hole, followed by another pair of birdies on holes seven and eight.

Korean-American Chan Kim matched Kruger’s final round efforts with another 65 of his own to finish in outright second place while Vincent could not hold on to his overnight lead, slipping to third place after posting a 71.