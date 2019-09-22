At least three state associations affiliated to the Board of Control for Cricket in India will keep the power in legacy families.

Former BCCI president N Srinivasan will maintain his stronghold over Tamil Nadu Cricket Association with his daughter Rupa Gurunath all set to become the first woman president of a BCCI affiliated unit during its Annual General Meeting on September 26.

It is highly unlikely that Srinivasan’s daughter will face any opposition with the last date for filing nomination being September 24.

With Rupa taking over the reins, TNCA looks set to remain under control of the Srinivasan family, as it has been the case for the better part of the last two decades.

It must be mentioned that Rupa’s husband Guruanth Meiyappan, the tainted former Team Principal of the Chennai Super Kings has been banned for life by the BCCI, for being involved in betting during the 2013 IPL which was rocked by spot-fixing scandal. Meiyappan was in fact arrested by the Mumbai Police in midst of IPL.

A decision to this effect was taken during TNCA’s executive committee meeting held in Chennai on Sunday, sources said.

The other candidates in the fray for various posts: RS Ramaswamy - Vice-President, KA Shankar - Joint Secretary, J Parthasarathy - Treasurer, N Venkataraman - Assistant Treasurer.

The need to complete the TNCA elections before September 28 deadline as per the Supreme Court directive forced the association to quicken proceedings. SC, on Friday, allowed the TNCA to hold elections to elect office-bearers but said the results will be subject to its decision.

A bench comprising Justices SA Bobde and L Nageswara Rao said the state cricket associations can go ahead with the elections but will not declare the results.

On Saturday, the Shah family of Rajkot maintained their control over Saurashtra Cricket Association with former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah’s son Jaydev took over as the president. Jaydev retired after 16 years of first-class cricket, the better part of which he captained India players like Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja and Jaydev Unadkat.

A media advisory issued on Saturday confirmed news of the newly-elected president who had played 120 first class matches before announcing his retirement from all forms of the game in 2018. He has captained Saurashtra 110 times, which is a domestic cricket record.

Another state unit where family rule will continue is Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association where another former BCCI president Anurag Thakur’s younger brother Arun will take charge from September 27, added the PTI report.

The Committee of Administrators had set October 22 as the date for the BCCI AGM and elections and set September 28 as the deadline for the state units to conduct their elections.