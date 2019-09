Former India cricketer and president of Cricket Club of India Madhav Apte passed away at the Breach Candy hospital on Monday morning. He was 86.

Apte, who would have turned 87 on October 5, played seven Test matches for India in the early 1950s and scored a total of 542 runs.

Highest batting average as an Indian Test opener

Min 500 runs

56.75 - Vijay Merchant

50.29 - Sunil Gavaskar

50.14 - Virender Sehwag

49.27 - Madhav Apte

44.04 - Ravi Shastri — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 23, 2019

A middle-order batsman who was converted to become an opener by Vinoo Mankad, Apte played 46 Ranji Trophy matches for Mumbai and three for Bengal.

“He lived a full life,” his son Vaman was quoted as saying by The Hindu.