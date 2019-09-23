In line for his best-ever result on the European Tour, Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma had a disappointing final round as he slid from overnight tied third to finish tied 17th at the BMW PGA Championships in Wentworth, United Kingdom, on Sunday.

Shubhankar had a forgettable four-over 76 in the final round to slip down the ladder.

Meanwhile, Danny Willett, who had a major slump after his 2016 win at Masters, continued his superb comeback as he added the BMW PGA title to the DP World Championship he won in November last year.

Willett was a picture of consistency as he carded five-under 67 and finished the week at 20-under.

Jon Rahm of Spain, who was tied with Willett after 54 holes, managed only a two-under 70 and ended second at 17-under.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (68) was third at 15-under, while Amercian Billy Horschel (67) was fourth along with yet another American Patrick Reed, who succeeded Willett as the Masters champion in 2017. Reed shot six-under 66 to be tied fourth.

Shubhankar, who had five birdies against one bogey on the front nine in the third round, suffered a severe reversal of form as he had four bogeys against one birdie.

In the third round, he had nine birdies in his blistering 66, but on Sunday he managed just one against five bogeys. He bogeyed four times on the front and had only one birdie against it. On the back nine he again bogeyed the 11th and had no more birdies.

Playing with Justin Rose, the Indian started the day at 12-under and finished at eight under.

Rose, too, dropped two back-to-back double bogeys and dropped from overnight third to eighth at 12-under.

Lahiri finishes tied 45th

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri rounded off the week with a three-under 69 to end Tied-45th at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, USA..

In the final round, Lahiri had a fine start with four birdies in first seven holes including birdies from 22 feet, 18 feet and 11 feet.

But he then bogeyed ninth. He had another birdie on 14th and yet another putt dropped from over 16 feet to get to five-under. Then a missed chance from 11 feet and another inside five feet.

A week after producing its first winner from Chile, the PGA Tour got its first winner from Colombia, as Sebastin Muoz made a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to force a playoff, and then beat Sungjae Im with a par on the first extra hole to win the title.

Muoz, who closed with a two-under 70, made it two straight weeks for South American winners, following Joaquin Niemann winning last week at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.

Niemann won by six shots at The Greenbrier. Muoz had it far more difficult. He was among four players in the run over the back nine at the Country Club of Jackson.

At one point, it looked as though the 21-year-old Im would snatch his first victory when he made a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 14th, got up-and-down from a bunker on the reachable 15th for birdie, and made it three straight birdies with a 12-foot putt.

He closed with a 66, and that looked like it might be enough.

Byeong Hun An made consecutive bogeys to fall out of contention and Carlos Ortiz had problems with putting.

Muoz lost two opportunities on the 14th and the 15th green that went into the bunker, leading to bogey.

He parred 16th and 17th and on the 18th he was perfect with a big drive. He followed up with an approach to 15 feet below the hole and putted it out. The 26-year-old from Bogota, who played his college golf at North Texas, joined Im at 18-under 270.

In the playoff, Im went left into the Bermuda rough and caught a flier, while Muoz was in the right rough and it came out 30 yards short.

His chip-and-run rolled out to just under four feet. Im did well to pitch out of rough to just over six feet by the hole but his par putt didn’t even touch the cup. Muoz rolled in the par putt and completed the win.

Aditi best Indian at Ladies French Open

India’s Aditi Ashok was the best Indian at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France as she shot even par 71 in the final round to finish Tied-26th in Paris.

While Aditi ended with a total of 289, Diksha Dagar (72) was Tied-43rd and Tvesa Malik (74) was Tied-63rd.

American Nelly Korda shot a four-under 67 to win her first Ladies European Tour title.

Korda has won two titles on the LPGA Tour and one on the Symetra Tour.

Heading into the final round with a one-shot lead, Korda carded six birdies and two bogeys on a blustery final day for a total of 15-under-par to win by eight at Golf du Medoc near Bordeaux.

Cline Boutier finished second while her European Solheim Cup teammate and last year’s winner Caroline Hedwall was tied for third with Joanna Klatten.

European Solheim Cup player Azahara Muoz, a two-time winner of the event, tied for fifth place with Laura Fuenfstueck, Julia Engstrom, Olivia Cowan and Manon De Roey, while Jessica Karlsson and Charlotte Thompson tied for tenth.

With a tie for 12th place, Esther Henseleit moved to the top of the Order of Merit and now faces the prospect of becoming only the third player in history, following Dame Laura Davies and Carlota Ciganda, to win both the LET Order of Merit and the leading rookie award, in the same year.