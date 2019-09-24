Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday threw his weight around under-fire Rishabh Pant and thinks that some of the criticism coming the latter’s way is unwarranted. The 37-year-old urged captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri to help the 21-year-old get out of his slump.

Pant has been drawing flak for failing to grab his chances in the recent past and getting out to rash shots despite being given a long rope by the Indian team management.

“I really don’t know what is happening with him [Rishabh],” Yuvraj Singh said from the sidelines of an event in New Delhi. “He is facing a lot of criticism, which is not needed. Somebody needs to get the best out of him. The people monitoring him – the coach, and the captain need to guide him.”

Yuvraj Singh, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, said the 21-year-old should be looked after psychologically. Yuvraj added, “How you get the best out of him is completely based on his character. You need to understand his character, you need to understand his psychology and work according to that. If you are going to suppress him, you are not going to get the best out of him.”

Coach Shastri had recently stated that Pant let the team down with his rash dismissals during the series against West Indies last month and the wicketkeeper-batsman would be given a rap on the knuckles every time he fails to value his wicket.