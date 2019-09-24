All opening round matches of the Vijay Hazare Elite Group B were washed out on Tuesday without a ball being played due to wet outfield. The overnight rain caused all six teams – Delhi, Vidarbha, Maharashtra, Himachal, Baroda and Odisha – to get two points each.

The tournament will see several India internationals trying to leave a mark while competing for the top honours. Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and pacer Navdeep Saini, who recently made his India debut, will feature in the Delhi side.

While Karnataka vice captain KL Rahul, who has been out of favour in India’s Test side, will also look to re-establish his white-ball credentials. A total of 38 teams are vying for the title this season with Chandigarh being the new entrants.

The top five teams from Groups A and B combined (sorted by points tally), the top two teams from Group C, and the Group D leader will qualify for the quarter-finals. The final will be played on October 25.

TN win over Rajasthan

Half-centuries by out-of-favour India opener Abhinav Mukund (75, 83 balls, 7 fours) and Baba Aparajith (52, 67 balls, 2 fours) helped Tamil Nadu defeat hosts Rajasthan by six wickets in their opening Group C match.

Skipper Dinesh Karthik with a brisk knock of 52 not out (52 balls, 4 fours, 1 six) saw the team home in the company of M Shahrukh Khan (47 not out, 39 balls, 6 fours).

Mukund and Aparajith set the platform for Tamil Nadu after the aggressive N Jagadeesan (7) fell in the seventh over to left-arm pacer Aniket Choudhary. Mukund played some fine shots while Aparajith preferred to be watchful and rotated the strike well.

Earlier, sent in to bat by Tamil Nadu, the home team recovered from 53/4 to post 261 in the 50 overs, thanks to a strokeful knock of 77 by right-hander Arjit Gupta.

Gupta, who hit seven fours and three sixes in 82 balls, was involved in a 87-run partnership with Ashok Menaria (35). Medium-pacer K Vignesh bowled well to start with and got opener Chetan Bist (4) in the second over. He dismissed the other opener Manender Singh (7) and the key wicket of captain Mahipal Lomror (11, 27 balls) to reduce Rajasthan to 53/4.

In other matches on Tuesday, Tripura defeated Jammu & Kashmir by two wickets and Gujarat beat Bengal by 38 runs. The Mumbai-Saurashtra match of the Elite Group A in the Vijay Hazare trophy was abandoned on Tuesday due to inclement weather. The four points were split equally among the two teams.

Similarly, the other two Group A matches – Karnataka versus Hyderabad and Andhra versus Chhattisgarh – were also washed out. Mumbai will now take on Jharkhand on Wednesday.