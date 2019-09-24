There is no place for ATK striker Jobby Justin again as Igor Stimac named his 29-member squad for the preparatory camp ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh.

Another notable absentee was midfielder Rowlin Borges, who is suspended for the clash after accumulating two yellow cards in the qualifiers so far.

The likes of Raynier Fernandes, Halicharan Narzary, Nishu Kumar and Jerry Lalrinzuala would be hoping to make the final cut this having been omitted for the games against Qatar and Oman.

But Stimac’s consistent selection of this group of players shows that he has identified a core group of players that will dawn the national colours in the near future under him.

India play Bangladesh on October 15 at the Salt Lake stadium. The Blue Tigers have one point from two games so far after the defeat to Oman and the historic 0-0 draw away to Qatar.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Narender, Sarthak Golui, Anas Edathodika, Anwar Ali (Jr.), Mandar Rao Dessai, Subhasish Bose, Jerry Lalrinzuala

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Vinit Rai, Anirudh Thapa, Abdul Sahal, Raynier Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Halicharan Narzary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Balwant Singh, Manvir Singh, Farukh Choudhary