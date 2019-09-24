The Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Tuesday extended the deadline for conducting elections of BCCI’s state units by a week to October 4.

“... Further, in order to facilitate and secure compliance by various State Associations and for conduct of elections in the member State Associations in accordance with the [Supreme Court] judgment dated 18th July 2016 and 9th August, 2018 and any further order and judgement that the Hon’ble Supreme Court may be pleased to pass, the COA hereby extends the date for completion of election by member State Associations to 4th October, 2019,” the CoA said in a statement.

The SC-appointed committee also directed the state associations to “not re-amend their constitutions” which were already approved by them.

“The member State Associations are also directed to conduct the elections in accordance with the constitution approved by the CoA in terms of the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court dated August 9, 2018, and the relaxation granted by the Hon’ble Supreme Court in its order dated September 20, 2019,” the statement read.

The state units will run the risk of their election results being not recognised if they don’t adhere to the BCCI constitution.

“The State Associations who have not brought their constitutions in line with the BCCI Constitution run the risk of their election results not being recognised.