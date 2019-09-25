The All India Football Federation and the Croatian Football Federation are in talks regarding a friendly match between the two countries early next year, according to a report in The Times of India.

Kushal Das, general secretary of the AIFF, has travelled to the Croatian capital of Zagreb to meet with CFF president Davor Suker. Das was accompanied on the visit by the Indian men’s senior team head coach Igor Stimac.

Das has stated that a Croatian delegation, which will include Suker, will reach India on November 27 to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries.

“This was our first meeting. It was good,” Das was quoted as saying in the report. “Croatia is very strong with their youth development and produce so many great footballers. They made it to the World Cup final too. There is a possibility of playing friendlies, but we will have more clarity in November when we meet again.”

India coach Stimac, who hails from Croatia, played with Suker. The duo won the bronze medal at the 1998 Fifa World Cup. This development is in line with Stimac’s earlier request for the Indian team to play more international friendlies.

The match between India and Croatia could happen during the international window between March 23 and 31.