India’s Parupalli Kashyap made his way to the pre-quarterfinals in the men’s single event of the Korea Open on Wednesday. He defeated Lu Chia Hung of Chinese Taipei 21-16, 21-16 and will now face Liew Daren of Malaysia.

PV Sindhu, meanwhile, got knocked out in the round of 32. The reigning world champion suffered a 21-7, 22-24, 15-21 defeat against American badminton player Zhang Beiwen.

B Sai Praneeth bowed out too after retiring in his men’s singles opener. The World Championships bronze-medallst was trailing 9-21 7-11 when he conceded the match to fifth-seeded Anders Antonsen of Denmark due to an unspecified injury.

In the men’s doubles competition, India’s Manu Attri and B Sumeeth lost to China’s Huang Kai Xiang and Liu Cheng 16-21, 21-19, 18-21.

It was a tough loss for Sindhu as she had a match point in the second game. But Zhang hung in their and closed out the match comfortably eventually. The Chinese-born American snapped a three-match losing streak against the Indian.

This was a second successive early exit for Sindhu. The 24-year-old Olympic silver-medallist was knocked out of the China Open Super 1000 event by Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong in the second round last week.