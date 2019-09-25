The Indian duo of Pankaj Advani and Aditya Mehra stormed into the final of the IBSF World Team Snooker Championship with a comfortable 4-1 victory over Thailand on Wednesday.

After defeating Hong Kong in a gruelling quarterfinal, the Indians looked determined in the semi-final against the Thai pair of Thanawat Tirapongpaiboon and Kritsanut Lertsattayathorn.

In the end the Indians got the better of their Thai opponents 4-1.

Advani and Mehra will take on Thailand’s second team in the final later on Wednesday.

A win in the final will take Advani’s World Championship gold medals tally to 23 while for Mehra it will be a first-ever world title.