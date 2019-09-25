The Board of Control for Cricket in India and Sri Lanka Cricket have agreed to play a three-match T20 International series during the month of January 2020.

This decision is in the wake of Zimbabwe’s suspension by ICC, as the African side was meant to tour India in that time.

The BCCI invited Sri Lanka to participate in the three-match series instead and the invitation has been accepted by the Island nation.

India vs Sri Lanka Day Date Match Venue Sunday 05-Jan 1st T20 Guwahati Tuesday 07-Jan 2nd T20 Indore Friday 10-Jan 3rd T20 Pune

The suspension of Zimbabwe Cricket by the International Cricket Council had cast doubts on the limited-overs tour to India in January next year but the BCCI will wait till October to consider a back-up plan.

The ICC Board had decided that ZC, an ICC Full Member, is in breach of Article 2.4 (c) and (d) of its constitution which imposes an obligation on members to provide a process for free and democratic elections.

This had put India’s home T20 series against Zimbabwe in a limbo. The Men in Blue were scheduled to play three T20s: Guwahati on January 5, Indore on January 7 and Pune on January 10. Now those matches will be played by Sri Lanka instead.