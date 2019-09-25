Skipper Dinesh Karthik led from the front as Tamil Nadu thrashed Services by a whooping 212 runs in their Elite Group C game of the Vijay Hazare trophy in Jaipur on Wednesday.

This is Tamil Nadu’s second successive win after they had opened their campaign by defeating Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Put into bat at the Sawai Mansingh stadium, Tamil Nadu posted a healthy 294/8 as Karthik top-scored with 95.

And later, their bowlers produced a splendid show to bundle out Services for a paltry 82.

Karthik was ably supported by C Hari Nishaanth (73 off 71 balls) as the two rebuilt the Tamil Nadu innings after they were tottering at 55/4.

While Karthik hit 8 fours and a maximum in his 91-ball knock, Nishaanth had seven fours and a six to his name.

A late onslought by no 10 batsman M Mohammed (36 off 15 balls), in which he hit four sixes, helped Tamil Nadu near the 300-run mark.

And then the Tamil Nadu bowlers created havoc as they did not allow any Services batsman to settle down with pacer K Vignesh taking a fifer.

Vignesh (5/41) ran through the Services line-up, while M Mohammed (3/10), T Natarajan (1/22) and R Sai Kishore (1/9) were the other wicket-takers in TN’s comprehensive win.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 294/8 (Dinesh Karthik 95, C Hari Nishaanth 73, Rajat Paliwal 2/26) beat Services 82 (Nakul Verma 20, Rahul Singh Gehlot 17, K Vignesh 5/41) by 212 runs. Points: Tamil Nadu: 4; Services 0.

Railways 289/6 in 50 overs beat Bihar 155/6 in 43 overs by 84 runs (VJD method). Points: Railways: 4; Bihar: 0.

Tripura 268/8 in 50 overs beat Madhya Pradesh 86/6 in 20 overs by 104 runs (VJD method). Points: Tripura 4; MP 0.

More matches washed out

India pacer Navdeep Saini helped Delhi bundle out Haryana for 154 but rain forced them to share points for the second day in a row in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Vadodara on Wednesday.

While no play was possible in all three games of Group B on Tuesday, rain played spoilsport soon after Delhi dismissed Haryana in 32.4 overs with Saini taking four wickets for 36 runs in 6.4 overs.

Spinners Manan Sharma and Pawan Negi shared two wickets each. The top-scorer for Haryana was Pramod Chandila, who made 58 off 57 balls.

Delhi could bat only for 1.3 overs before rain arrived at the Darshanam Sports and Education Academy Cricket Ground. Both teams shared two points each for the abandoned game.

Haryana had India leggie Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing eleven and Delhi had Rishabh Pant, who has copped criticism of late for his reckless stroke-making in India colours.

Pant would be aiming to get some runs under his belt ahead of the Test series against South Africa starting October 2 in Visakhapatnam.

The games between Baroda and Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh and Punjab too were abandoned.

Young opener Shubman Gill, who has been picked for the South Africa series, made 23 as Punjab struggled to 169 for nine in 42 overs. In response, Himachal were 22 for one in eight overs before rain stopped play.

At the Reliance Stadium, Baroda were reeling at 91 for eight against Uttar Pradesh before play was called off.