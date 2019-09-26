Rupa Gurunath, daughter of former Board of Control for Cricket in India chief N Srinivasan, was on Thursday elected unopposed as president of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, making her the first woman to head a state unit of the Indian cricket board.

Rupa is the wife of Gurunath Meiyappan, who is serving a life ban from the sport for his involvement in the 2013 Indian Premier League spot-fixing scandal.

Rupa was elected at the TNCA’s 87th Annual General Meeting in Chennai.

As the filing of nominations came to a close on Wednesday evening, Rupa’s was the only nomination filed for the post of president, whose election was announced on the floor of the house as per TNCA norms.

The TNCA’s Executive meeting on Sunday decided to hold the elections on Thursday.

TNCA recently hit the headlines after unnamed officials, coaches and players in its franchise-based Tamil Nadu Premier League were accused of being involved in match-fixing. An inquiry is currently underway in the matter.