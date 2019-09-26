Bengaluru’s Syed Saqib Ahmed carded a stoic two-under-68 to lead by one shot after the third round of the Jaipur Open at the Rambagh Golf Club in Jaipur on Thursday. While Saqib took his total to 17-under-193, Dharma returned a gutsy five-under-65 to aggregate 16-under-194.

Gurugram-based rookie Priyanshu Singh’s round of 63 placed him third at 14-under-196. Chandigarh’s Abhijit Singh Chadha, an Asian Tour regular, fired the day’s best score, a flawless 62, to be in tied seventh place at 12-under-198. Saqib, who had equalled the week’s lowest score of 61 on day two, entered the third round with an overnight three-shot lead.

On Thursday, he sank three birdies including a chip-in on the sixth. With his lead increasing to four shots at the turn, Saqib seemed to be on course to take total control on day three.

However, Saqib couldn’t push ahead on the back-nine as the birdies dried up for him. The 25-year-old, who won his only event on the PGTI in February 2018, ended up dropping a bogey on the 17th to close the day with just a one-shot advantage. Ludhiana’s Pukhraj Singh Gill (66), Kolkata’s Divyanshu Bajaj (67) and Gurugram-based Abhinav Lohan (69), were all in tied fourth at 13-under-197.

Defending champion Aman Raj (65) of Patna was placed tied 10th at 11-under-199 while PGTI Order of Merit leader Rashid Khan (65) of Delhi occupied tied 23rd place at eight-under-202.

Ajeetesh best Indian at Panasonic Open in Japan

Ajeetesh Sandhu shot a two-under 69 and was the best Indian at tied 22nd in the first round of the Panasonic Open Championship at Kobe.

Defending champion Rahil Gangjee (70) was tied 34th, while S Chikkarangappa and Khalin Joshi carded even par 71 each to be tied 54th. Shiv Kapur (72), at tied 73rd and Viraj Madappa (74), will have their work cut out if they are to make the cut on Friday.

Korea’s Yikeun Chang continued to ride on his rich vein of form as he signed for an opening six-under-par 65, thanks to a closing eagle, to trail by one shot. Chang, who broke through in Chinese Taipei three weeks ago, stumbled with a double-bogey on fifth and a bogey on sixth but bounced back strongly with four birdies in a row from the ninth.

He added more birdies on 14 and 17 before sinking a 15-footer on the last for eagle. He was eight-under for his last 10 holes. Japan’s Toshinori Muto returned with a bogey-free 65 and he was later joined by Shugo Imahira and Chinese Taipei’s Lu Wei-chih at the Higashi Hirono Golf Club.

Thomas best-placed Indian in Shanghai

Rayhan Thomas could manage only a disappointing one-over 73 but was still the best placed Indian at Tied-28th on the opening day of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championships at Shanghai. None of the other six Indians broke par at the challenging Sheshan Golf Club.

The next best Indian behind Thomas was Harshjeet Singh Sethie (76), who was T-54 with three birdies, five bogeys and a double. Kartik Sharma, who began with two birdies in first three holes, had a roller-coaster of a round with four birdies, seven bogeys and a double for 77 and was T-60th.

Vinay Kumar Yadav (79), Girraj Khadka (81) and GN Basvaraju (81) had forgettable rounds and need low scores to stay on for the weekend. Last year Thomas followed a 74 with 64-65-66 in Singapore to finish runner-up. “I will need to do something like that,” said Thomas, who did not make birdies at any of the Par-5s into birdies and actually bogeyed one of them.

Australia’s 21-year-old Blake Windred, ranked 11th best amateur in the world, shot a stunning nine-under 63 to take a two-shot lead. He made ample use of ideal scoring conditions to get nine birdies against no bogeys for the best first round ever in the history of Asia-Pacific Amateur golf.

Defending champion Takumi Kanaya shot 72 and was Tied-24th, while the 2017 champion, Lin Yuxin carded 68 to be Tied-third. Asian Games individual gold medallist Keita Nakajima (71) is Tied-17th and one shot better than Kanaya, who was his teammate in the gold medal winning squad in 2018 Asiad in Jakarta.