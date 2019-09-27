World Championship silver medallist wrestler Deepak Punia has jumped to world number one position in 86kg but Bajrang Punia lost the top rank in the 65kg category in the latest rankings issued by the international federation United World Wrestling..

Competing in his maiden senior World Championship, Deepak won a silver after an ankle injury forced him to pull out of the final against Iran’s Hassan Yazdani.

The 20-year-old now has 82 points, four more than world champion Yazdani.

This year, Deepak had won a silver at Yasar Dogu and bronze medals at Asian Championship and at Sassari tournaments.

Bajrang Punia, however, slipped one place to number two in the new rankings. He went into the World Championship as world number one but a bronze-medal finish in Nursultan cost him the top place.

The 25-year-old now has 63 points while Russia’s Gadzhimurad Rashidov, who won gold in Nursultan, is the new world number one in 65 kg.

In 57kg, world bronze medallist Ravi Dahiya has entered the top-five ranks. He is ranked fifth with 39 points while Rahul Aware’s bronze medal has pushed him to world number two in 61 kg.

Meanwhile, in women’s rankings Vinesh Phogat, who also won a bronze in Nursultan, has jumped to number two in 53 kg category, gaining four places after her stupendous show last week.

In 50kg, Seema Bisla has dropped a rung to number three while Pooja Dhanda is ranked five in 59 kg, two places behind compatriot Manju Kumari.