Indian sports administrator Anil Khanna lost the election for the International Tennis Federation’s President post to incumbent American David Haggerty by a massive 146-vote margin during the world governing body’s AGM in Lisbon on Friday.

Haggerty has been re-elected and will serve a second term till 2023.

The contest in 2015 was a lot closer between Khanna and Haggerty with the former All India Tennis Association boss and current Indian Olympic Association Vice-president losing by less than 10 votes.

However, in Friday’s election, Asian tennis Federation president Khanna could manage just 93 votes of the 428 valid votes polled as compared to the 259 by Haggerty.

“I will analyse the result later,” was all Khanna said after the results were announced.

David Miley (46) from Ireland and Ivo Kaderka (30) from Czech Republic came third and fourth respectively.