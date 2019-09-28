Asian U23 Wrestling Championship 2019 medallists Naina (72kg) and Pooja (76kg) pocketed gold on Saturday as Haryana grapplers continued to impress on the second day of the second Under-23 National Championships in Shirdi, Maharashtra.

Ten women’s categories were held on Saturday in which Haryana won 9 medals including 6 gold and 3 bronze to climb to the top of the medal tally. The other four gold medals were shared by Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Haryana’s efforts helped them log 205 points with Delhi following them at 154 points and Uttar Pradesh coming at the third spot with 123 points.

All the gold medal winners will represent India at the Under-23 World Wrestling Championships to be held in Budapest, Hungary from October 28.

Having triumphed at the Asian level earlier this year, Naina successfully defended her 72kg gold at the U23 Nationals with a strong 6-0 win over Delhi’s Reena. The 76kg saw Asian U23 silver medallist Pooja too tasting glory for the second consecutive year after a commanding 11-0 victory over Punjab’s Navjot.

Haryana grappler Jyoti, who bagged a bronze at the continental event this year, also finished on the top podium in 50kg following a 11-0 defeat of Himachal Pradesh’s Priti. The 57kg and 65kg categories too were dominated by Haryana as Pinki and Nisha emerged victorious respectively.

Also defending her gold from last year was Haryana’s Suman in 68kg, courtesy a 10-0 thumping of Delhi’s Raunak.

In 53kg and 62kg, however, Haryana’s champions from 2018, Ankush and Pooja respectively had to finish with the bronze medal. While Delhi’s Pooja outclassed the field to take the 53kg gold, Reshma Mane brought delight to the hosts through her 62kg gold, which was the solitary yellow metal for Maharashtra on the day.

Rani Rana put Madhya Pradesh on the winners’ column with her sterling performance. In the 55kg final, she outshone Uttar Pradesh’s Manshi Yadav 6-0 to take the gold. In 59kg, Uttar Pradesh’s Pooja Yadav ran away 2-0 winner over Delhi’s Mamta.

A total of 500 male and 300 female wrestlers from 28 states have participated in this three-day tournament across 10 weight categories in each of the freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s events. On Sunday, the Greco-Roman wrestlers will vie for medals on the final day of the competition.