India’s Sumit Nagal reached the final of the $54,160 ATP Challenger tournament in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

The seventh-seed recorded a 6-0, 6-1 demolition of fourth seed Thiago Monteiro from Brazil in the semi-final of the clay court tournament.

Nagal, who defeated Pedro Sakamoto, Jose Hernandez-Fernandez and Francisco Cerundolo in his first three matches, will face eight seed Facundo Bagnis from Argentina in the final on Sunday.

Nagal also participated in the men’s doubles competition of the ATP Challenger tournament in Buenos Aires but couldn’t make it past the quarter-finals. He and his Argentinian partner Federico Coria lost 2-6, 3-6 to the local pair of Guido Andreozzi and Andres Molteni on Saturday.

Ranked 161 in the world on the ATP singles tour, Nagal is in the middle of a strong finish to the 2019 season.

The 22-year-old right-hander grabbed headlines recently when he took the first set off 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer in their opening round match at the US Open.

He is the second highest-ranked singles tennis player among Indian men, behind Prajnesh Gunneswaran who is occupying the 81st spot.