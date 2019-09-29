Football club Peerless SC face a nervous wait to find out if they will be crowned champions of the Calcutta Football League after East Bengal’s match against Calcutta Customs was called off due to poor field conditions.

In a tantalisingly poised title race, that gave three teams a chance to be crowned champions on the final day, Peerless SC who were leading the table at the start of the day did their bit by beating George Telegraph 2-0.

The result meant Mohun Bagan’s slim chances of defending their crown were over despite the Mariners beating Kalighat MS 3-0 in their final fixtures. The two results meant Peerless finished on 23 points, three ahead of Mohun Bagan.

However, with East Bengal’s match called off, Peerless have been forced to keep their celebrations on hold as the Red and Golds could still have a slim chance to win the title if they beat Calcutta Customs by a six-goal margin.

The fate of the East Bengal game now rests with the IFA who will decide if to abandon the match and split the points or if to play the match on another date.

The deadlock is sure to dampen the joy of the Peerless supporters who are on the brink of their first CFL title in their 61 years of existence.

A Peerless triumph would also end the East Bengal-Mohun Bagan duopoly on the CFL, with the competition getting a winner apart from the two giants for the first time since 1981 when Mohammedan Sporting triumphed.

So till the time IFA take a call on the East Bengal game, Peerless will be forced to keep the champagne on the ice.