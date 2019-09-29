Sajan Bhanwal, the only Indian to win two junior World Championship medals, expectedly earned a place in the country’s Greco Roman team for the Under-23 World Championship by emerging champion in that age-group Nationals, which concluded in Shirdi on Sunday.

Sajan won gold in the 77kg Under-23 Nationals for Haryana, which finished third in the team championship.

With four gold, two silver, and three bronze medals, Services Sports Contro Board (SSCB) took the team championship.

Arjun (55kg), Rajeet (63kg), Rahul (72kg) and Deepak (130kg) won gold for Services.

The only category in which SSCB did not win a medal was 97kg, in which Haryana’s Ravi took gold with a win over Rajasthan’s Pushpendra.

Delhi finished second (170 points) ahead of Haryana (136).