The third women’s Twenty20 International between India and South Africa was abandoned on Sunday, without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield in Surat.

Persistent rain meant the outfield was unplayable even when the drizzle did stop and the toss could not take place. The game was supposed to start at 7 pm local time but after inspecting the conditions at 7:30 pm, the umpires decided to call off the game.

This is the second consecutive match in the series which has been washed out. The second T20I was also abandoned due to rain on Thursday.

India lead the five-match series 1-0.

The hosts managed to defend 130 in the series opener with spinner Deepti Sharma producing a match-winning effort, ending with phenomenal figures of 3/8 in four overs including three maidens.

The fourth T20 is scheduled on Tuesday, to be held in the same stadium.