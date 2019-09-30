India’s Sumit Nagal won the $54,160 ATP Challenger tournament in Buenos Aires on Sunday with a 6-4, 6-2 victory against eight seed Facundo Bagnis from Argentina in the final.

This is Nagal’s second ATP Challenger title and it saw him climb 26 places in the ATP Rankings that were released on Monday. He is now ranked a career-high 135 in the world.

The seventh-seeded Indian had defeated fourth seed Thiago Monteiro from Brazil 6-0, 6-1 in the semi-final of the clay court tournament. Before that, he had got the better of Pedro Sakamoto, Jose Hernandez-Fernandez and Francisco Cerundolo in his first three matches.

Nagal also participated in the men’s doubles competition of the ATP Challenger tournament in Buenos Aires but couldn’t make it past the quarter-finals. He and his Argentinian partner Federico Coria lost 2-6, 3-6 to the local pair of Guido Andreozzi and Andres Molteni on Saturday.

Few pics of @nagalsumit from the trophy ceremony from Buenos Aires, Argentina pic.twitter.com/HFX9Gp51tK — Indian Tennis Daily (@IndTennisDaily) September 29, 2019

The 22-year-old right-hander is in the middle of a strong finish to the 2019 season. He grabbed headlines recently when he took the first set off 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer in their opening round match at the US Open.

He is the second highest-ranked singles tennis player among Indian men, behind Prajnesh Gunneswaran who is occupying the 81st spot.