Young pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti on Monday returned to the Indian team for the upcoming Emerging Asia Cup after a 19-month injury layoff.

The pacer, who excelled in India’s triumphant campaign at the U-19 World Cup in New Zealand last year, has been constantly monitored by experts at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where he underwent rehab following a stress fractures in his lower back, heel and ankle.

The 19-year-old, who picked the first ever hat-trick for Rajasthan in List A cricket, last played a competitive game during the Vijay Hazare Trophy last year.

Nagarkoti, who formed a fine combination with fellow pacer Shivam Mavi during the World Cup, is one of the notable names in the squad announced after a meeting of the junior selection committee in Mumbai.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in Bangladesh in November.

Squad: Vinayak Gupta (NCA), Aryan Juyal (UPCA), B.R. Sharath (C & WK) (KSCA), Chinmay Sutar (MCA), Yash Rathod (VCA), Arman Jaffer (MCA), Sanveer Singh (PCA), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Team Rajasthan), Hrithik Shokeen (DDCA), S.A. Desai (GCA), Arshdeep Singh (PCA), S.R. Dubey (VCA), Kumar Suraj (JSCA), P. Rekhade (VCA), Kuldip Yadav (DDCA).