India’s N Wilson Singh and Satish Kumar Prahapati on Monday produced impressive performances to win the gold medal in the 10m platform synchronised diving event at the ongoing 10th Asian Age Group Championships in Bengaluru.

India, thus, extended their total tally to 60 medals (17 gold, 23 silver and 20 bronze) in the prestigious championships, which is the largest aquatic event in Asia.

The duo of Wilson and Satish scored 290.19 score to beat Uzbekistan’s Zaynetdinov Marsel and Khasanov Botir, who scored 280.53 points.

The bronze medal went to Mojtaba Valipour and Masood Vakili of Iran with a score of 266.16.

“We are very happy with our performance. We prepared very well for these championships and the national camp in Pune was important to sharpen our skills. We are happy it has paid off. Divers from Uzbekistan were very good and we expected a good fight from them,” Wilson said.

India’s Ramananda Sharma continued his fine form as he bagged a silver medal in the 3m springboard for open category, while Siddharth Pradeshi added another bronze to his kitty in the same event here.

Ramananda scored 287.75 points behind Philippines’ Deorelar Francisco (295.70 points), while Pradeshi scored 282.15 points.

“I am slightly disappointed that I missed the gold. Philippines diver was flawless in all his attempts. I have a few more events left and hopefully I will do better,” Ramananda said.

In men’s water polo, unbeaten Japan won the gold after securing a convincing

21-6 win over Sri Lanka in their last round-robin league match to finish with 12 points.

Hosts India had a disappointing campaign as they finished last in the six-team competition.