West Indies’ Kraigg Brathwaite has been cleared to bowl in international cricket by the ICC after it found the bowling action of the Caribbean player legal.

All-rounder Brathwaite, who bowls off-spin, had been reported for suspected illegal bowling action during the second Test against India in Kingston, which ended on September 2.

He subsequently underwent a bowling assessment test in Loughborough, United Kingdom on September 14, where it was revealed that the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the International Cricket Council’s Illegal Bowling Regulations.

Brathwaite has played 58 Tests and 10 One-Day Internationals for the West Indies. A specialist opener, the 26-year-old bowls part-time off-spin and had earlier been reported for a suspect bowling action in August 2017 against England in Birmingham but was cleared following an independent assessment.