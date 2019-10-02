The basic tenet of Justice RM Lodha panel’s constitutional reforms for Indian cricket has fallen flat after most of state units are being controlled by family members of disqualified office-bearers, feels former Maharashtra Cricket Association president member Abhay Apte.

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India president N Srinivasan will continue to rule Tamil Nadu cricket through his daughter Rupa. Niranjan Shah’s son Jaydev is Saurashtra unit’s secretary, Anurag Thakur’s brother Arun is Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association supremo, tainted and jailed Ashirbad Behera’s son Sanjay is new secretary of Odisha Ccricket Association.

Not to forget Baroda, where Chirayu Amin’s son Pranav is the new president and in Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot’s son Keshav is taking over.

“Yes, we have finally understood precisely what the reforms suggested by Hon Justice Lodha Committee were,” Apte, who was a prominent member of BCCI legal committee, said on Wednesday.

Apte, a lawyer by profession, said that he has now “understood” what Lodha Panel’s basic tenet of “no concentration of power and no multiple terms” meant.

“No concentration of power and no multiple terms. Yes, we have now understood that. It means that the same person in the family cannot keep the control of an association in his hands for ever. No way. He has to give it to the other members of his family. May be his son, daughter, brother, etc, etc,” said Apte.

Conflict of interest was always about perception more than legality as the trend of state unit elections or rather selections indicate.

“And it’s perfectly fine and legal. All are happy. No concentration of power and no multiple terms and of course no conflict.”

He made a tongue in cheek remark about a possible “next set of reforms” for Indian cricket. “May be in the next set of reforms the exact succession can also be laid down. Like Indian succession act we can have one for Indian cricket.”

What amuses Apte is the fact that it’s the only cricketers who have bore the maximum brunt of these conflict of interest charges.

Former players like Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, who served Indian cricket with distinction but are facing alleged conflict charges (of course, there are rules for that) should quickly learn from this. After all the rules must be followed.