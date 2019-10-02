Skipper Manish Pandey and opener KL Rahul starred with the bat as Karnataka defeated Chhattisgarh by 79 runs in their Elite Group A match of the Vijay Hazare trophy in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Put into bat first at M Chinnaswamy stadium, Karnataka rode on Rahul’s 81 runs and an unbeaten 142 by Pandey.

It was a Rahul and Pandey show all the way, as the duo hammered the Chhattisgarh bowlers.

Karnataka posted a competittive 285/7 in their 50 overs, and managed to bundle out the opposition for 206 in 44 overs.

Karnataka lost opener Devdutt Padikkal (8) and Karun Nair (1) quickly. But Rahul and Pandey had other plans, as they conjured up a solid 150-run stand for the third wicket.

Rahul, who was dropped from the Indian Test team against South Africa, made a statement of sorts to the national selectors by following up a century with another impressive innings. He hit six fours and a lone six in his patient 103- ball knock, as he played second fiddle to Pandey.

For Chhattisgarh, pacer Pankaj Rao (2/60) and Shashank Singh (2/66) took two wickets each.

Pandey blasted a quick-fire 142 off just 118 balls, which included five fours and seven sixes.

While wickets kept falling at the other end, Pandey kept playing his shots and it was because of his incredible knock that Karnataka crossed the 280-run mark.

Karnataka pacers M Prasidh Krishana (3/31) and Ronit More (2/52) ran through the Chhattisgarh top order, and they were struggling at 3/68. Then spinner Shreyas Gopal (3/53) spun his web around Chhattisgarh batsmen, as their chase never really took off.

For Chhattisgarh, Amandeep Khare fought a lone battle with 43 out of 62 balls. He was the last man to be dismissed, as Chhattisgarh’s innings folded up at 206.

Meanwhile, in the other Elite Group A match, Saurashtra thrashed Andhra by a whopping 153 runs, in which Samarth Vyas and Jaydev Unadkat shone with the bat and ball, respectively.

In another match, Jharkhand pipped Kerala by five runs to grab four points in 36-over game that went down to the wire. Kerala suffered a spectacular late collapse to lose a match that they were on course to win.

Brief scores:

Karnataka 285/7 (Manish Pandey 142 not out, KL Rahul 81; Pankaj Rao 2/60) beat Chhattisgarh 206 all out (Amandeep Khare 43, Shashank Chandrakar 42; M Prasidh Krishna 3-31) by 79 runs.

Karnataka 4 points, Chhattisgarh 0 points.

Saurashtra 298/3 (Samarth Vyas 124 not out, V Jadeja 82; Manish Golamaru 1-40) beat Andhra 145 all out (Karan Shinde 52, Shoaib Khan 35; Jaydev Unadkat 3-18).

Saurashtra 4 points, Andhra 0 points.

Jharkhand 258/5 in 36 overs (Kumar Deobrat 54, Saurabh Tiwari 49; Sandeep Warrior 3-33) beat Kerala 253 all out (Sachin Baby 60, Vishnu Vinod 56; Anukul Roy 4-31, Utkarsh Singh 4-38) by five runs.

Jharkhand 4 points, Kerala 0 points.

Poddar stars for Odisha

Off-spinner Govinda Poddar grabbed four wickets for 27 runs to help Odisha beat Himachal Pradesh by a narrow three-run margin in a rain-curtailed Elite Group B match of the tournament in Vadodara on Wednesday.

The match was delayed due to wet outfield and it was reduced to a 21-over-a-side affair with Himachal opting to bowl first at Sangramsinh Gaekwad Sports Academy.

Odisha could score 145/8 from the allotted 21 overs with Subhranshu Senapati top-scoring with a 34-ball 39 while Abhishek Yadav and Prayash Singh chipped in with 34 and 31 runs respectively.

For Himachal, Ankit Maini took three wickets while Pankaj Jaiswal grabbed two.

Chasing 146 for a win, Himachal were on course for a win, reaching 72/1 at the end of 10 overs before Poddar triggered a batting collapse with four wickets in a fine spin-bowling spell.

Himachal were reduced to 106 for 5 in the 17th over, adding just 34 runs in 6.3 overs while losing four wickets.

In the end, Himachal needed 12 runs from the final over but could only score eight to end their innings at 142/9 to lose by three runs.

Opener Prashant Chopra top-scored for Himachal.

The other two matches at different venues in the city were abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

Haryana and Punjab secured two points each at Moti Bagh Stadium while Maharashtra and Vidarbha did the same at Gujarat State Fertilizer Corporation Ground.

Brief scores:

Odisha: 145 for 8 from 21 overs (Subhranshu Senapati 39; Ankit Maini 3/14) Himachal: 142 for 9 in 21 overs (Prashant Chopra 48; Govinda Poddar 4/27).

Vohra on song

Opener Manan Vohra smashed a 64-ball 108 not out as Chandigarh thrashed Arunachal Pradesh by 90 runs to secure their second successive win in the Plate Group of the tournament in Dehradun on Wednesday.

Skipper Vohra struck eight fours and as many sixes in his unbeaten knock as Chandigarh posted a massive 207/2 after the match was reduced to 20-over-a-side because of wet outfield at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy.

In reply, Arunachal Pradesh were restricted to 117/7 with left-arm spinner Gurinder Singh (4/12) once again returning with impressive figures to hand Chandigarh their second win in as many days.

For Arunachal Pradesh, Rahul Dalal remained not out on 76 but there was no support at the other end with Gurinder giving regular breakthroughs.

Chandigarh (10 points from three matches) climbed to second spot behind Puducherry who lead the Plate Group table on net run-rate after their 10-wicket win over Mizoram at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Opting to bat, Vohra cruised to his fifty in 35 balls as he and Arjun Azad (23) posted 50 runs in just 37 balls.

Azad could not carry on and lost his wicket two balls later. But there was no stopping Vohra who found a fine ally in Shivam Bhambri (68 from 36 balls; 9x4, 2x6) as the duo toyed Arunachal Pradesh attack in their 142-run stand that came off just 72 balls.

In another match, Puducherry bundled out Mizoram for 67 runs in 33.2 overs with veteran seamer Vinay Kumar (3/14) and Damodaren Rohit (3/2) doing the maximum damage.

In reply, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (44 not out) and Paras Dogra (24 not out) took just 13.2 overs to seal their 10-wicket win to remain in the lead of the Plate Group standings.

Brief scores:

At Abhimanyu Cricket Academy: Chandigarh 207/2 frim 20 overs (Manan Vohra 108 not out, Shivam Bhambri 68) beat Arunachal Pradesh 117/7 from 20 overs (Rahul Dalal 76 not out; Gurinder Singh 4/12) by 90 runs.

Points: Chandigarh: 4, Arunachal Pradesh: 0.

At Tanush Cricket Academy: Assam 207 from 47.4 overs (Nagaho 5/25) beat Nagaland 137 from 41.4 overs (Rongsen Jonathan 46; Pritam Das 5/22) by 70 runs.

Points: Assam: 4, Nagaland: 0.

At Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium: Mizoram 67 from 33.2 overs (M Viknesh 44 not out; Vinay Kumar 3/14, D Rohit 3/2) lost to Puducherry 71 from 13.2 overs by 10 wickets.

Points: Puducherry: 4, Mizoram: 0.