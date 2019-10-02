Second seed Aryan Goveas battled it out against a spirited Anvit Bendre while Suraj Prabodh ousted eighth seed Jatin Dahiya to progress to the men’s singles quarterfinals of the Fenesta Open, the National Hard Court Tennis Championship, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

In an intense battle with Bendre, who also coaches in an academy in Pune, Aryan prevailed 6-4, 0-6, 7-6(2) in the second round.

Suraj also faced stiff resistance from Dahiya before coming out a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 winner in his second round.

“It was a tough match. I raised my game at the crucial time of the match. I will give my best shot tomorrow,” said Suraj.

Nitin Sinha also made it to the quarter-finals by defeating Abhinav S Sanjeev 7-6 (2), 6-3, joining top seed Nikki Poonacha and third seed Ishaque Iqbal in the last-eight.

Nikki ended Dheeraj’s run with a 6-4, 6-2 win while sixth seed Dalwinder Singh beat Paras Dahiya 6-4, 6-2.

Fifth seed Prajwal Dev came from from a set down to beat talented Dhakshineshwar Suresh 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-1.

In the women’s singles, fourth seed Prerna Bhambri defeated Aarthi Muniyan 6-4, 6-1 while top seed Sowjanya Bavisetti, third seed Vaidehi Chaudhari and eighth seed Sarvya Shivani also coasted along.

“I am really happy today to be on the winning side again and looking forward to more such amazing matches,” said Prerna.

Vaidehi had no problem in dispatching Lakshmi Vutukuru 6-0, 6-3 while Sowjanya hammered Tejasvi Kate 6-0, 6-3.

Also moving to the quarter-finals was second seed Bhuvana Kalva, who quelled the challenge of Vanshita P 6-2, 7-6(3).

Jagmeet Kaur rallied to beat Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.