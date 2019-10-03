India’s Koneru Humpy has jumped to world No 3 in the latest rankings released by the International Chess Federation.

The 32-year-old from Andhra Pradesh made a brilliant comeback after a two-year hiatus to win the Fide women’s Grand Prix tournament held in Skolkovo in Russia recently.

Grandmaster Humpy accumulated 17 ELO points to rise to the third spot with a global rating of 2,577.

Humpy had taken a break of two years to take care of her newborn daughter Ahana.

Chinese players Hou Yifan (2,659 points) and Ju Wenjun (2,586 points) occupied the first and second spots in the latest ranking.

In the Open section, five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand is ranked ninth with 2,765 points, while reigning world champion Norwegian Magnus Carlsen continued to hold on to the No 1 spot with 2,876 points.