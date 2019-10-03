Gujarat posted an impressive seven-wicket win over Bihar in a Vijay Hazare Group ‘C’ match in Jaipur on Thursday.

After Bihar was bundled out for 126 in 42.2 overs, Gujarat rattled up the required runs in 19.2 overs to notch up a fifth straight win.

Bihar’s batting collapsed to be bowled out in the 43rd over against a disciplined Gujarat attack with Rush Kalaria impressing with a haul of 2 for 22

Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal hit some lovely shots as his team coasted home in the 20th over.

In another match, Parvez Rasool hammered an unbeaten 118 (112 balls, 9 fours, four sixes) to power Jammu & Kashmir to a four-wicket win over Railways.

In the third match of the day, Bengal rode on Abhishek Kumar Raman’s 122 not out (108 balls, 11 fours) to register a five-wicket win over Rajasthan.

The only Elite Group A and B match of the day between Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh was abandoned.

Brief scores:

Bihar 126 all out in 42.2 overs (Sachin Kumar Singh 44 not out, Babul Kumar 27, CT Gaja 2/19, Rush Kalaria 2/22) lost to Gujarat 128 for 3 in 19.1 overs (Priyank Panchal 40, Axar Patel 27 not out, Dhruv Raval 25).

Gujarat: 4 points, Bihar: 0.

Railways 285 for 6 in 50 overs (Dinesh Mor 70, Arindam Ghosh 64, Karn Sharma 40, Umar Nazir 3/53) lost to Jammu & Kashmir 287 for 6 in 49.1 overs (Parvez Rasool 118 not out, Shubham Singh Pundir 38, Abdul Samad 36, Ram Dayal 22 not out, Himanshu Sangwan 3 for 66).

J&K: 4 points, Railways: 0.

Rajasthan 265 for 4 in 50 overs (Mahipal Lomror 79, A R Gupta 56, R K Bishnoi 42 not out, Arnab Nandi 2/32) lost to Bengal 266 for 5 in 49 overs (Abhishek Kumar Raman 122 not out (108 balls, 11 fours), Abhimanyu Easwaran 66, R M Bishnoi 3/49).

Bengal: 4 points, Rajasthan: 0.